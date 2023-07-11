Microsoft layoffs: Hundreds of employees get pink slips six months after 10,000 jobs were cut

Earlier this year, Microsoft made headlines when it laid off approximately 10,000 employees, around 5 percent of its total workforce. CEO Satya Nadella acknowledged the job cuts but emphasised the firm's ongoing commitment to hiring in key strategic areas.
Software giant Microsoft has announced that it would be reducing its workforce. This layoff as per reports is separate from the 10,000 job cuts Microsoft announced in January. Last year, the company also made a small number of cuts during this period.
According to a report by GeekWire, Microsoft has confirmed that 276 employees in the Washington region of the United States have been laid off. In a statement provided to GeekWire, the company acknowledged the layoffs and stated that organisational and workforce adjustments are an essential and routine aspect of managing their business.
Microsoft further expressed its commitment to prioritising and investing in strategic growth areas to support its future endeavours and cater to the needs of its customers and partners.
Similar to Amazon, Google, and other tech giants, Microsoft has decided to scale back its operations this year after rapidly expanding its workforce to meet the growing demands during the Covid-19 pandemic. Microsoft has acknowledged that its clients are seeking ways to reduce costs on their cloud computing expenses.
Earlier this year, Microsoft made headlines when it laid off approximately 10,000 employees, which accounted for around 5 percent of its total workforce. In a blog post, Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, acknowledged the job cuts but also emphasised the company's ongoing commitment to hiring in key strategic areas.
“It’s important to note that while we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas. We know this is a challenging time for each person impacted. The senior leadership team and I are committed that as we go through this process, we will do so in the most thoughtful and transparent way possible,” Nadella said.
Layoffs in the tech industry have been going on since 2022. Big tech giants like Meta, Amazon, Google and Microsoft have laid off thousands of employees so far.
In 2023, so far, more than 200,000 employees have been laid off as per data by layoffs.fyi.
First Published: Jul 11, 2023 10:32 AM IST
