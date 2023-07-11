Microsoft layoffs: Hundreds of employees get pink slips six months after 10,000 jobs were cut

Earlier this year, Microsoft made headlines when it laid off approximately 10,000 employees, around 5 percent of its total workforce. CEO Satya Nadella acknowledged the job cuts but emphasised the firm's ongoing commitment to hiring in key strategic areas.

Software giant Microsoft has announced that it would be reducing its workforce. This layoff as per reports is separate from the 10,000 job cuts Microsoft announced in January. Last year, the company also made a small number of cuts during this period.

According to a report by GeekWire, Microsoft has confirmed that 276 employees in the Washington region of the United States have been laid off. In a statement provided to GeekWire, the company acknowledged the layoffs and stated that organisational and workforce adjustments are an essential and routine aspect of managing their business.

Microsoft further expressed its commitment to prioritising and investing in strategic growth areas to support its future endeavours and cater to the needs of its customers and partners.