CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsMicrosoft layoffs: Hundreds of employees get pink slips six months after 10,000 jobs were cut

Microsoft layoffs: Hundreds of employees get pink slips six months after 10,000 jobs were cut

Microsoft layoffs: Hundreds of employees get pink slips six months after 10,000 jobs were cut
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 11:17:18 AM IST (Updated)

Earlier this year, Microsoft made headlines when it laid off approximately 10,000 employees, around 5 percent of its total workforce. CEO Satya Nadella acknowledged the job cuts but emphasised the firm's ongoing commitment to hiring in key strategic areas.

Software giant Microsoft has announced that it would be reducing its workforce. This layoff as per reports is separate from the 10,000 job cuts Microsoft announced in January. Last year, the company also made a small number of cuts during this period.

According to a report by GeekWire, Microsoft has confirmed that 276 employees in the Washington region of the United States have been laid off. In a statement provided to GeekWire, the company acknowledged the layoffs and stated that organisational and workforce adjustments are an essential and routine aspect of managing their business.
Microsoft further expressed its commitment to prioritising and investing in strategic growth areas to support its future endeavours and cater to the needs of its customers and partners.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X