Microsoft layoff: Entire team eliminated, 'despite being prepared it was still upsetting', says employee

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in January announced that the company will be "making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3 (third quarter)".

Layoffs have been the talk of the town since mid 2022. With companies letting go of more and more employees, more and more heartbreaking stories of job loss are surfacing highlighting the toxicities of workplaces nowadays.

Microsoft’s senior product manager Vandan Kaushik’s entire team was laid off this week. Kaushik, in a LinkedIn post, said that he, like many of his coworkers, had a challenging start to the week after learning that his whole team had been laid off as part of Microsoft's layoffs. Even though he'd planned for it, hearing the news was nevertheless upsetting. The eight years he had devoted to serving Microsoft, though, had been a very fulfilling experience for him, he thought.

“When the news was announced, the immediate leadership response was not to rush to complete the transition but to check in on each other and ensure that we were all doing okay. It was heartening to see that even those who were not directly affected showered us with respect, empathy, and support. In my two decades of working, I have rarely seen such a positive and supportive attitude from colleagues and the leadership team. And for this I’m truly grateful and thankful,” he added.

Not just Microsoft

Microsoft currently has more than 220,000 employees, and layoffs affected around 5 per cent of its workforce.

Employees at Microsoft who got laid off have highlighted how the company has shut down verticals suddenly and laid off employees who gave years in building the verticals.

Meanwhile Google employees have pointed out the brutal nature of layoffs. Google’s parent company Alphabet announced layoffs on January 20 and since then many employees who have been laid off have taken to social media alleging the sharing heartbreaking stories.

Similar stories have surfaced from Amazon, Zoom Goldman Sachs , Meta and Twitter. Many employees have also highlighted the fact on how layoffs and their nature show that employees at workplaces are ‘easily replaceable’.

Fighting the layoff anxiety

So far in 2023 more than one lakh employees have been laid off. For some firms, it didn't matter if those laid off were part of performance improvement plans (PIPs) or had recently been rewarded with promotions.

Even biggies like Google and Amazon joined in the bandwagon with big job cut announcements — impacting their 'trusted place to work' images. Many others are spending anxious times and dread checking up on official communication channels.

Experts suggest that to handle layoff anxiety, employees must shift their focus to the facts. Reduced sales, hiring freeze, and lower-than-usual workloads may be signs of an oncoming layoff. In such a situation, employees should not hesitate to check in with their manager.