'Help improve stock price to get hikes' — Microsoft CMO tells employees after company pauses pay raises

By CNBCTV18.com May 21, 2023

"The most important lever for almost all our employees’ compensation upside is the stock price," Fortune quoted Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela as telling his employees in an internal communication, adding, "So great quarterly results contribute to making the stock attractive, which in turn drives everyone's total compensation up," he said.

Microsoft's chief marketing officer (CMO) Chris Capossela recently told his employees of a way to get a pay raise — by working to get the stock of the company up, Fortune reported.

Microsoft has decided to not give its employees salary hikes this year, which has angered a lof of its employees.
"The most important lever for almost all our employees’ compensation upside is the stock price," Fortune quoted Capossela as saying, adding, "So great quarterly results contribute to making the stock attractive, which in turn drives everyone's total compensation up," he said.
X