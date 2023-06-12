The State Common Entrance Test Cell will declare the results on June 12 at 11 am on the official websites www.mahacet.org and www.mahacet.in.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) of Maharashtra is expected to declare the results for MHT-CET 2023, PCM and PCB groups at 11 AM today, June 12.
After the declaration of the results, candidates can check their scores on the official websites of the cell at www.mahacet.org, www.cetcell.mahacet.org, and www.mahacet.in.
Here’s how to download MHT-CET 2023 scorecards
Step 1: Go to the official website portal of the MHT-CET at www.mahacet.org or www.mahacet.in.
Step 2: Find and click on the link to view the PCM or PCB group results, displayed on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number, admit card number and DOB in the specified fields
Step 4: Enter the captcha code and submit the details to login
Step 5: Your MHT-CET result will be displayed on the screen. Carefully check all the details and download the same.
Along with the results, the state cell will also release the list of toppers of MHT-CET 2023.
Once the results are declared, candidates who qualified in the exam will be called for counselling. Following the online counselling the selected candidates will be finalised based on their merit, preference and seat availability.
The Maharashtra state CET cell conducts MHT-CET for admissions into engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses in various participating colleges across the state.
Candidates aspiring to take admission in engineering and technology degree courses take the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) exam while candidates seeking admission in pharmacy, Pharm D degree courses, take the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and/or Biology (PCB) papers.
This year the MHT-CET Exam for the PCM group was conducted from May 9 to May 14, and for the PCB group the exams were conducted from May 15 to May 20.
A total of 28,533 students registered for the MHT-CET PCM Exam this year. Overall, approximately 4 lakh students appeared in the MHT-CET Exam 2023.
