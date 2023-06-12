CNBC TV18
Maharashtra MHT-CET Result For PCM and PCB groups to be out today, check key details here

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 11:38:05 AM IST (Updated)

The State Common Entrance Test Cell will declare the results on June 12 at 11 am on the official websites www.mahacet.org and www.mahacet.in.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) of Maharashtra is expected to declare the results for MHT-CET 2023, PCM and PCB groups at 11 AM today, June 12.

After the declaration of the results, candidates can check their scores on the official websites of the cell at www.mahacet.orgwww.cetcell.mahacet.org, and www.mahacet.in.


Here’s how to download MHT-CET 2023 scorecards

