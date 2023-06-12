2 Min(s) Read
The State Common Entrance Test Cell will declare the results on June 12 at 11 am on the official websites www.mahacet.org and www.mahacet.in.
After the declaration of the results, candidates can check their scores on the official websites of the cell at www.mahacet.org, www.cetcell.mahacet.org, and www.mahacet.in.
Here’s how to download MHT-CET 2023 scorecards