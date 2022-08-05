MHT CET PCM Exam 2022 starts today: Check important guidelines and other details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The MHT CET PCM Exam 2022 will be held in two slots — the first slot held from 9 am till 12 noon while the second slot will be held from 2 pm till 5 pm.

The MHT CET PCM Exam 2022 will be conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State on Friday, August 5, 2022. The three-hour exams will be conducted in two slots. The first slot will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon, while the second slot will begin at 2 pm conclude at 5 pm. The MHT CET PCM Exams will conclude on August 11, 2022.

On the exam day, it is important for candidates to be aware of the important guidelines and important documents that are required for candidates to carry to the exam centres for the MHT CET 2022 PCM Day 1 Exam.

MHT CET PCM Exam 2022: Important Exam Day Guidelines

All candidates must carry two passport size photos, original government ID proof and the MHT CET PCM hall ticket to the exam centres.

Candidates, who have applied under PwD category, will need to carry their disability certificate to the exam centre.

Candidates should carefully read details such as date of examination, time of examination, important instruction, etc. mentioned on the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least 90 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on the Hall Ticket. The reporting time for the first shift is 7:30 am and for the second shift it is 12.30 pm.

Any electronic devices, any metal, jewellery item, notebook, paper, logbook, etc., are not allowed inside the examination hall. Candidates shall be provided with the required supporting material such as logbooks by the exam authorities.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET in an annual entrance examination conducted by the Maharashtra government for admission to undergraduate programmes in various institutions in the state. Earlier, the MHT CET 2022 exams were scheduled to be held from June 11 to June 16, 2022 for the PCM group while for PCB group, the exam date was June 17 to June 23. However, it was later postponed to August 5 to August 11 for the PCM group and August 12 to August 20 for the PCB group.