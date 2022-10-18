MHT CET Counselling: Provisional seat allotment result for CAP Round 1, 2022 releasing today

By CNBCTV18.com

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is set to announce the provisional seat allotment result of MHT CET 2022 for Round 1 of CAP counselling today. The list will be released on the official websites at cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org.

MHT CET counselling for Engineering courses will be held in three rounds.

Here is how to check MHT CET 2022 provisional seat allotment results

Step 1. Visit the official portal of MHT CET at fe2022.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Find and click on the tab that reads ‘candidate login’ displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in to the portal using your application ID and password.

Step 4: The MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 1 provisional seat allotment result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check the allotment and exercise the required option to accept (Freeze) or not accept (Not Freeze) the seat allotted.

Step 6: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to lock in your submission.

After the release of the MHT CET provisional seat allotment selected candidates will have the option to accept seats from October 19 to 21 till 3 pm. Candidates will need to report to the allotted institute and confirm their admissions by October 21.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat that is not their first choice may choose to self-freeze it and pay an acceptance fee. Such candidates will also have the option to ‘not freeze’ the given seat and wait for a better seat to be allotted in future rounds.

As per the official statement, candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I will be ‘auto-freezed’ and must pay the seat acceptance fee online through their login. The candidates who freeze their seats in Round 1 will not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.

The candidates must self-verify the seat allotment in the CAP Round 1 by accepting the declaration through his/her login. The candidate will need to certify his/her claim related to qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, specific reservation etc. made by the candidate in the application form are correct and relevant documents provided are authentic and correct, according to the official statement.