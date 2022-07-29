MHT CET admit cards released for PCB group: Check how to download

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Admit Card 2022 has been released for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org

Both PCB and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) exams are being held separately this year. The entrance exam for the PCB group will be conducted from August 12 to 20, 2022. For PCM group, the exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 5 to 11. Earlier, the State Common Entrance Test Cell released admit cards for other groups such as LLB.

The MHT CET 2022 exams will also be conducted for admission to UG Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2022-23.

Here’s how to download MHT CET 2022 admit card for PCB group

Step 1: Visit Visit cetcell.mahacet.org , the official website portal for the exam

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on “View Admit Card” displayed under the “MHT CET 2022” tab.

Step 3: On the login page, enter your application number and date of birth to login into cetcell portal.

Step 4: Download the MHT CET 2022 admit card and take a printout on A4 size paper for future reference.

The MHT CET 2022 admit cards have important details, including exam centre details and exam day guidelines that all candidates must check and follow on the day of exam.

All candidates are required to download the admit card and print a copy on A4 size paper. The MHT CET 2022 admit cards for all groups is mandatory at the exam centre. All candidates must carry their respective group’s admit card and those who fail to do so will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The MHT CET admit card will also be needed while checking results later.