MHT CET 2023 registration open: Check how to apply for 5-year MAH-LLB exam

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai will conduct the CET Examination for the Course LLB 5 Yrs on April 2. The written exam will contain 150 questions and candidates will be given two hours to finish the test. There will be 1 mark awarded for each correct answer and no negative marking for wrong answers.
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra opened registrations for the five-year MAH LLB 2023 examination today. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
The entrance test will be conducted on April 2 and the last date to submit the application form is March 11.
Here is how to complete the MH CET Registration online
Step 1: Visit cetcell.mahacet.org the official website of Maharashtra CET.
Step 2: Find and click on the ‘MAH-LLB 5 years’ tab given displayed on the home page.
Step 3: Find and click on the registration link as all new candidates have to register. If you have registered already, then log in to the portal and proceed with the application.
Step 4: Complete the form by filling in all the required details and credentials and submit the documents in the specified format.
Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit your MHT CET application form for the MAH-LLB exam.
Application fee
The application fee is Rs 800 for the general category, EWS category from Maharashtra, outside Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates, and J&K migrant candidates.
The application fee is Rs 600 for candidates belonging to Backward Class categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2(C), NT-3(D), OBC and SBC), categories belonging to Maharashtra State only having valid Caste Certificate and having a valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to 31 March 2024 and for OBC & SBC, DT-VJ, NT1, 2,3, candidates.
The MHT CET conducts the MAH LLB exam for admission to the 5-year integrated LLB course offered by the various law colleges in Maharashtra.
As per the official notice, the written exam will contain 150 questions and candidates will be given two hours to finish the test. There will be 1 mark awarded for each correct answer and no negative marking for wrong answers.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
