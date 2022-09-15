By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The MHT CET 2022 results are set to be declared at 5 PM today. Once released, the scorecards will be available on the official website of MHT CET.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra is set to announce the results of the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) on September 15. The declaration of results for PCM and PCB is scheduled to take place at 5 pm. Once released, the scorecards will be available on the official website portals of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org , and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

Here is how to check MHT CET 2022 Results Online

Step 1.

Visit mahacet.org or any other official portal of MHT CET.

Step 2. Find and click on the link of ‘MHT CET 2022 result’ displayed on the homepage.

Step 3. Login to the MHT CET portal using your application number and date of birth.

Step 4. Your MHT CET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the scorecard and you may take a printout of the same for future use.

Candidates, who have cleared the test, can apply for the counselling process, which will be hosted on mhtcet2022.mahacet.org . The counselling schedule will be published by the exam-conducting authority soon.

The CET Cell has informed that the percentile score, this year, will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties, the Hindustan Times reported.

The MHT CET 2022 were held from August 5 to August 29. The three-hour exam for admission to undergraduate programmes was held in two slots, 9 am-12 noon while the second slot was from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The board conducted the entrance exam for the PCM group from August 5-11 while PCB group exams were held from August 12-20 and a re-exam was conducted on August 29 for students who faced technical glitches. Nearly four lakh students appeared for the exams this year.

Earlier, the answer key for the exams was released on September 1 and students had the objection window open till September 4.