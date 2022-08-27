MHT CET 2022 admit card for re-examination released: Check how to download and other details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The MHT CET re-exam is set to be conducted on August 29.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit card for the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 re-examinations on the official website. The official notification mentions that the MHT CET re-examinations for the PCM and PCB groups will be conducted on August 29. Candidates who are going to appear for the PCM and PCB re-examinations can download the hall ticket through the official website, mahacet.org

Here are the steps to download MHT CET admit card 2022

Step 1: Visit Visit mahacet.org , the official website portal

Step 2: Find and click the Admit Card download link displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login credentials like application number, date of birth and other details

Step 4: On successful login, your MHT CET 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details and download admit card. Take a printout on A4 size paper for future reference to carry on the exam day.

Candidates who could not complete all the questions due to interruptions caused by technical difficulties or server issues are eligible to appear for the re-examination.

It is important to note that for the candidates appearing for the re-examination that their first attempt will be nullified and the re-examination/second attempt will be considered for final scoring.

Candidates must accept this term and condition of a second opportunity that shall not be eligible for any legal course of action against State CET Cell, Mumbai in future.

The MHT CET examination is a state-level entrance exam conducted every year for admission in BE, BTech, and BPharm courses offered by various institutions in the state of Maharashtra.