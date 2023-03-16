Meta Layoffs: Employee asks has Mark Zuckerberg taken a pay cut

The memo shared by Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlights that in the second round of layoff during the ‘year of efficiency’ management roles will be eliminated and employees from low priority projects will be laid off. Further HR and recruitment jobs will be affected in the layoffs.

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms on Tuesday announced that it would be reducing its workforce by 10,000 employees. This comes only four months after the company let go of 11,000 workers, making it the first major technology firm to initiate a second wave of mass job cuts.

Following the layoff employees have been posting their mental state and angst with the company on LinkedIn.

Andi Allen, a senior technical recruiter at Meta who was laid off during the second round of layoff said that getting laid off during maternity leave was the most shocking aspect.

In a LinkedIn post Allen how employees have to go through the outcomes of Meta’s management failure to foresee the economic downturn.

"I was part of today’s #metalayoffs while on maternity leave. I understand changes in market trends and focus on the business’s bottom line. I don’t understand how #metaleadership miscalculated so badly that they had to lay off thousands of employees, and yet still want to claim that they care about the people who work for them. Has Mark Zuckerberg taken a pay cut?” posted Allen.

It was ironic that just four months ago, Andi shared her relief at learning her role was not affected by the Meta layoffs. In addition to saying she loved working at the company, she said she was about three weeks away from having her baby.

Another employee Sutha Sengar posted on LinkedIn that she "did not realise that the timeline would be this short".

"Times are hard and I know the road ahead is gonna be tough but here I am humbly seeking help from #linkedinfam to help spread the word; assist in landing a job to continue our livelihood. I'd be delighted to refer some of the best recruitment talents that I've worked with as well!", she added in her post.

What’s next in Meta Layoffs?

The memo shared by Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlights that in the second round of layoff during the ‘year of efficiency’ management roles will be eliminated and employees from low priority projects will be laid off. Further HR and recruitment jobs will be affected in the layoffs.

“With less hiring, I’ve made the difficult decision to further reduce the size of our recruiting team. We will let recruiting team members know tomorrow whether they’re impacted,”

Further tech teams and will be alerted about layoffs in April and business groups will be alerted in May.

“Overall, we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired,” said Zuckerberg.

Also after restructuring there are chances of hiring (especially in engineering and tech roles) while some roles will still have the freeze.

“After restructuring, we plan to lift hiring and transfer freezes in each group,” added Zuckerberg.

Further there are also chances of end of work from home or moving toward hybrid space at Meta.

“Other relevant efficiency timelines include targeting this summer to complete our analysis from our hybrid work year of learning so we can further refine our distributed work model,” said Zuckerberg.