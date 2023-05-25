Meta has also downsized its staff in privacy and integrity units. Several of these employees in marketing, site security, enterprise engineering, program management, content strategy, and corporate communications have shared news of their layoffs on LinkedIn.

“Sad it ended but glad it happened, The anxiousness is over finally,” Surabhi Prakash a Business Engineer at Meta wrote on LinkedIn after she was laid off by Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp's parent company in the final phase of job cuts.

These job cuts have had a significant impact on various departments and operations, as they were part of a larger plan announced in March to eliminate a total of 10,000 roles. Notable employees affected by the layoffs, according to a Reuters report, include Avinash Pant, director of marketing for India, and Saket Jha Saurabh, director of media partnerships.

CNBC-TV18 has written to Meta for further information and is awaiting reply.

Yoonhwan Kim, an Enterprise Engineer at Meta, disclosed receiving the layoff notice at 4:30 am, causing him to lose sleep due to concerns about his own job security. He mentioned being aware of layoff speculations since February, and Meta's official announcement in March confirmed his worries. Since then, he has been apprehensive about becoming part of the most recent round of Meta layoffs."

On LinkedIn, he recounted the two long months of waiting, expressing how he couldn't sleep the night before. He anxiously glanced at his phone, reluctant to check his work email, anticipating any communication that might have been sent to his work account. At around 4:30 am, he received an email from leadership in his personal inbox and immediately sensed that he was included in the layoff.

Another employee, Aparna Rao D, a Candidate Channels partner at Meta, shared her thoughts on LinkedIn, expressing that despite her extensive work, it wasn't enough. She mentioned working on numerous process improvement projects, prioritizing company initiatives, taking on extra responsibilities during team downsizing and reorganization, impacting hires through the referral program, and consistently receiving positive high-performance reviews. However, it was still not enough on that day.

Meanwhile, Racha Agarwal, a Product Manager at Meta, posted on LinkedIn about the anxiety that comes with facing a layoff for the first time in her career. She acknowledged that although everyone in the company knew the layoff was imminent, true preparedness was elusive when it actually occurred."

Another employee Yasseer Mohammed posted “Just a day into parental leave and a journey of almost 6 years comes to an end,” after he was laid off by Meta in the final phase of job cuts.

Meta was the first major technology company to start a second round of layoffs earlier in 2023. This happened after the company had previously fired nearly 11,000 workers.

Meta's decision to downsize followed a time of revenue growth that was slowing down due to inflation and a decline in digital advertising as a result of the pandemic's effects on e-commerce.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously indicated that the majority of the second round of layoffs would occur in three phases over a span of several months, with most being completed by May. Further smaller rounds of cuts may take place afterward.

The recent cuts have predominantly affected non-engineering roles, reaffirming the significance of engineering positions at Meta. Zuckerberg has expressed intentions to substantially restructure the business teams and achieve a more balanced ratio of engineers to other roles.