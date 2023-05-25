English
Meta Layoff: Top Indian executives laid off in the final phase of job cuts, employees say 'sad it ended but anxiousness finally over'

By Nishtha Pandey  May 25, 2023 2:52:44 PM IST (Updated)

Meta has also downsized its staff in privacy and integrity units. Several of these employees in marketing, site security, enterprise engineering, program management, content strategy, and corporate communications have shared news of their layoffs on LinkedIn.

“Sad it ended but glad it happened, The anxiousness is over finally,” Surabhi Prakash a Business Engineer at Meta wrote on LinkedIn after she was laid off by Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp's parent company in the final phase of job cuts.

These job cuts have had a significant impact on various departments and operations, as they were part of a larger plan announced in March to eliminate a total of 10,000 roles. Notable employees affected by the layoffs, according to a Reuters report, include Avinash Pant, director of marketing for India, and Saket Jha Saurabh, director of media partnerships.
