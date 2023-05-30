Mensa Brands fires 200 employees as business shows signs of slowdown

Mensa runs a model similar to the US-based Thrasio, which buys profitable, well-reviewed online sellers on Amazon and turbocharges their growth with technology, marketing and product growth chops as it builds a house of brands.

Mensa Brands, the roll-up e-commerce company founded by former Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan, has fired at least 200 employees across divisions, with India Lifestyle Network (ILN) being the most affected, according to three people aware of the developments.

The cost-cutting exercise means that Mensa Brands, which has a total team strength of 750-800 employees, will be trimming its workforce by around 25 percent. The number of employees being affected could increase further, one of the people cited above said. The downsizing at the fastest unicorn in India comes at a time when several investors and market players have flagged signs of a slowdown in the roll-up e-commerce market.

ILN was part of Times Internet, which Mensa acquired in December 2022. After the acquisition, companies like MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp became part of Mensa's growing portfolio.

"Employees from ILN were called for a one-on-one session with the human resource (HR) executives and were asked to leave the very next day. While some employees were fortunate enough to get two months' pay as compensation, a chunk of them were paid only one month's salaries and asked to leave immediately," one of the people cited above said.

The decision was despite Narayanan assuring ILN's employees that they would not be let go when acquisition talks were materializing.

"Employees were asked to go because their personal performance was suddenly unsatisfactory for Mensa, which admitted that ILN's growth has been lackluster," the person added.

Mensa runs a model similar to the US-based Thrasio, which buys profitable, well-reviewed online sellers on Amazon and turbocharges their growth with technology, marketing and product growth chops as it builds a house of brands.

Between October 2021 and December 2022, the Tiger Global-backed company has acquired at least 17 companies, but has gone slow on its acquisition spree after that. MyFitness, Dennis Lingo, Villain are among Mensa's notable acquisitions.