Mensa Brands fires 200 employees as business shows signs of slowdown

Mensa runs a model similar to the US-based Thrasio, which buys profitable, well-reviewed online sellers on Amazon and turbocharges their growth with technology, marketing and product growth chops as it builds a house of brands.

Mensa Brands, the roll-up e-commerce company founded by former Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan, has fired at least 200 employees across divisions, with India Lifestyle Network (ILN) being the most affected, according to three people aware of the developments.

The cost-cutting exercise means that Mensa Brands, which has a total team strength of 750-800 employees, will be trimming its workforce by around 25 percent. The number of employees being affected could increase further, one of the people cited above said. The downsizing at the fastest unicorn in India comes at a time when several investors and market players have flagged signs of a slowdown in the roll-up e-commerce market.

ILN was part of Times Internet, which Mensa acquired in December 2022. After the acquisition, companies like MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp became part of Mensa's growing portfolio.