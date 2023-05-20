homeeducation NewsMeghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Arts, SSLC Class 10 results expected soon: Know how to check scores

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Arts, SSLC Class 10 results expected soon: Know how to check scores

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Arts, SSLC Class 10 results expected soon: Know how to check scores
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 11:18:31 AM IST (Published)

The MBOSE SSLC examinations were conducted from March 23 to March 17 whereas HSSLC exams were held between March 3 and March 30.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is soon going to announce the results for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 Arts stream and the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams for the year 2023. Once released, the students waiting for results will be able to check their marks on the official website, megresults.nic.in.

Earlier, on May 9, the board had declared the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 results for the science, vocational, and commerce streams. The pass percentage for the science stream was 78.84 percent, while the commerce stream had a pass percentage of 79.31 percent, and the vocational stream had an impressive pass percentage of 93.75 percent.
The Meghalaya Board Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 23 to March 17 whereas HSSLC exams were held between March 3 and March 30.
ALSO READ |
HPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Result 2023 likely to be declared today, know how to check your score
To access the MBOSE HSSLC arts stream results online, candidates can follow these steps:
  1. Visit the official websites mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.
  2. Click on the provided link on the homepage.
  3. Look for the link labelled 'Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate 2023'.
  4. Select the desired stream and click on the submit button.
  5. Enter the required credentials such as enrolment number, name, etc., and then click on the submit button.
  6. The MBOSE HSSLC 2023 result will be displayed and can be downloaded.
    7. For checking the MBOSE SSLC results, candidates can follow the steps below:
    1. Open the website megresults.nic.in.
    2. On the homepage, click on the link 'Results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2023'.
    3. In the MBOSE Class 10 result login window, enter the student's roll number and the displayed captcha code. Click on the 'Submit' button.
    4. The MBOSE SSLC 2023 result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download the SSLC result Meghalaya and take a printout for future reference.
      5. Candidates also have the option to check their MBOSE results via SMS. They can send the following text messages to the number 56263:
      ALSO READ | West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 declared: Check Class 10 toppers list, pass percentage and other details
      For HSSLC Class 12 results: Send "MBOSE12A ROLLNUMBER" (without quotes) to 56263.
      For SSLC Class 10 results: Send "MBOSE10 NUMBER OF ROLLS" (without quotes) to 56263.
      (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      board examsclass 10 board examinationsexam resultsHSC-Class 12Meghalaya

      Recommended Articles

      View All

      Beyond Binaries: Sidda vs DK— here's what the new dawn of power in Karnataka has in store for Congress

      May 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

      Are retirement mutual funds better than SCSS for long-term investing?

      May 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

      Expenses in mutual fund schemes set to go down with new Sebi proposals

      May 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

      Sebi proposes uniform total expense ratio for mutual funds — experts express mix of optimism and caution

      May 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read