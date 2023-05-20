Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Arts, SSLC Class 10 results expected soon: Know how to check scores

The MBOSE SSLC examinations were conducted from March 23 to March 17 whereas HSSLC exams were held between March 3 and March 30.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is soon going to announce the results for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 Arts stream and the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams for the year 2023. Once released, the students waiting for results will be able to check their marks on the official website, megresults.nic.in.

Earlier, on May 9, the board had declared the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 results for the science, vocational, and commerce streams. The pass percentage for the science stream was 78.84 percent, while the commerce stream had a pass percentage of 79.31 percent, and the vocational stream had an impressive pass percentage of 93.75 percent.

The Meghalaya Board Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 23 to March 17 whereas HSSLC exams were held between March 3 and March 30.

ALSO READ |

To access the MBOSE HSSLC arts stream results online, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official websites mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

Click on the provided link on the homepage.

Look for the link labelled 'Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate 2023'.

Select the desired stream and click on the submit button.

Enter the required credentials such as enrolment number, name, etc., and then click on the submit button.

The MBOSE HSSLC 2023 result will be displayed and can be downloaded.

For checking the MBOSE SSLC results, candidates can follow the steps below:

Open the website megresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link 'Results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2023'.

In the MBOSE Class 10 result login window, enter the student's roll number and the displayed captcha code. Click on the 'Submit' button.

The MBOSE SSLC 2023 result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download the SSLC result Meghalaya and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates also have the option to check their MBOSE results via SMS. They can send the following text messages to the number 56263:

For HSSLC Class 12 results: Send "MBOSE12A ROLLNUMBER" (without quotes) to 56263.

For SSLC Class 10 results: Send "MBOSE10 NUMBER OF ROLLS" (without quotes) to 56263.