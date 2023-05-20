English
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Arts, SSLC Class 10 results expected soon: Know how to check scores

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Arts, SSLC Class 10 results expected soon: Know how to check scores

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Arts, SSLC Class 10 results expected soon: Know how to check scores
By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 11:18:31 AM IST (Published)

The MBOSE SSLC examinations were conducted from March 23 to March 17 whereas HSSLC exams were held between March 3 and March 30.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is soon going to announce the results for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 Arts stream and the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams for the year 2023. Once released, the students waiting for results will be able to check their marks on the official website, megresults.nic.in.

Earlier, on May 9, the board had declared the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 results for the science, vocational, and commerce streams. The pass percentage for the science stream was 78.84 percent, while the commerce stream had a pass percentage of 79.31 percent, and the vocational stream had an impressive pass percentage of 93.75 percent.
The Meghalaya Board Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 23 to March 17 whereas HSSLC exams were held between March 3 and March 30.
