The overall pass percentage for Meghalaya SSLC Class 10 exam stood at 51.93 percent while for Class 12 Arts stream the pass percentage stood at 85.72 percent.

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Friday announced the results for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 (Arts) exams.

The students can now check the results through the official website of MBOSE—http://megresults.nic.in/.

In order to check the results, the students must enter their roll number and the captcha code on the official portal.

The board has also released the list of toppers for both Class 10 and Class 12 Arts stream. In the Meghalaya Class 10 board examination.

Samridhya Das of Sherwood School, Tura, became the topper with 572 marks while Jyotipriya Bhattacharjee and Tanushri Acharjee, both from St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, secured second and third positions, respectively.

Larisa Lamin became the topper in Class 12 Arts stream while Avelyne Francisca Khriam and Deinamesha Hynniewta secured second and third positions, respectively.

The Meghalaya Board conducted the SSLC ( Class 10) exams from March 3 to March 17. Last year, 32,678 students passed this examination and the overall percentage was 56.96 percent.

MBOSE SSLC Result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Log in to MBOSE online portal for results—http://megresults.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSLC results link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other necessary login credentials

Step 4: Your Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check carefully and download your result

The details present on your marksheet will include your roll number, school name, subject-wise marks, overall score, qualifying status and other things.

The students can also check results via SMS by sending a message to 56263. The students are requested to send SMS—MBOSE10 < SPACE> your MBOSE SSLC Roll Number— in this format and send it to the given number.

Candidates can also register for the MBOSE SSLC or HSSLC Supplementary Exams 2023, if they did not receive the necessary passing marks in one or more subjects on the Meghalaya SSLC exams which were held this year. The exams will be conducted in July.

For students who don't think their grades are satisfactory, there is a provision for performing a re-evaluation process as well. Many candidates have high expectations for their grades, yet they frequently don't receive them. In this situation, a student has the option of using the MBOSE Result 2023 Re-evaluation Process, in which his answer papers will be assessed once again and the marks will be recalculated.

