English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeeducation NewsMeghalaya Board MBOSE Class 10, 12 results declared, check important details here

    Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 10, 12 results declared, check important details here

    Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 10, 12 results declared, check important details here
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COMMay 26, 2023 11:59:56 AM IST (Published)

    The overall pass percentage for Meghalaya SSLC Class 10 exam stood at 51.93 percent while for Class 12 Arts stream the pass percentage stood at 85.72 percent.

    Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Friday announced the results for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 (Arts) exams.

    The students can now check the results through the official website of MBOSE—http://megresults.nic.in/.
    In order to check the results, the students must enter their roll number and the captcha code on the official portal.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X