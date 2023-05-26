The overall pass percentage for Meghalaya SSLC Class 10 exam stood at 51.93 percent while for Class 12 Arts stream the pass percentage stood at 85.72 percent.

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Friday announced the results for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 (Arts) exams.

The students can now check the results through the official website of MBOSE—http://megresults.nic.in/.

In order to check the results, the students must enter their roll number and the captcha code on the official portal.