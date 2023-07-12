Meet Preeti Aghalayam — the first ever woman director of an IIT

Preeti Aghalayam, an alumna of IIT Madras, has been appointed as the director-in-charge of the upcoming Zanzibar campus of IIT Madras. Aghalayam is a strong advocate for gender equality in STEM education. She has said that she is committed to ensuring that the Zanzibar campus is a welcoming and inclusive environment for all students, regardless of gender.

IIT Madras is all set to open its first offshore campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The campus will be led by Preeti Aghalayam, an alumna of IIT Madras and a professor in the Chemical Engineering department. Aghalayam is the first woman to be appointed as the director of an IIT campus.

The campus is scheduled to commence its first academic session in October 2023. It will offer a four-year bachelor of science degree in data science and artificial intelligence, as well as a two-year master of technology degree in the same discipline.

"Aghalayam is the first woman to be an IIT director. We will see many more encouraging things. We are following sustainable development goals and one of the important goals suggests that we need to bring in gender balance," IIT Madras director V Kamakoti said.

Who is Preeti Aghalayam?

"I am an alumnus of IIT Madras and doing something of this magnitude for the institute and the country is such a big honour," Aghalayam said. "Every time we visited Zanzibar as part of the IIT Madras contingent, we noticed that the representation of women on their side is quite significant. So, it was important that we do this mindfully."

Aghalayam completed her BTech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras in 1995. She later pursued her PhD at the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2000.

Her professional experience includes working as a postdoctoral researcher at MIT in Cambridge and as faculty at IIT Bombay.

Recently, an MoU was signed between India and Tanzania to establish the IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar. Initially, the campus will offer two full-time academic programs: a 4-year BS in Data Science and AI, and a 2-year Master of Technology in Data Science and AI, with a total intake of 70 students. The permanent campus, which will cover 200 acres on Zanzibar Island, is being planned by experts from IIT Madras.

The admission process for the first academic year of 2023-24 has already commenced, and classes are scheduled to begin in October 2023. During the initial phase of the campus, faculty will be deputed from IIT Madras or recruited from India.

(Image credit - News18.com)

(With agency inputs)