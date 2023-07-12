CNBC TV18
Meet Preeti Aghalayam — the first ever woman director of an IIT

By Nishtha Pandey  Jul 12, 2023 2:16:12 PM IST (Published)

Preeti Aghalayam, an alumna of IIT Madras, has been appointed as the director-in-charge of the upcoming Zanzibar campus of IIT Madras. Aghalayam is a strong advocate for gender equality in STEM education. She has said that she is committed to ensuring that the Zanzibar campus is a welcoming and inclusive environment for all students, regardless of gender.

IIT Madras is all set to open its first offshore campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The campus will be led by Preeti Aghalayam, an alumna of IIT Madras and a professor in the Chemical Engineering department. Aghalayam is the first woman to be appointed as the director of an IIT campus.

The campus is scheduled to commence its first academic session in October 2023. It will offer a four-year bachelor of science degree in data science and artificial intelligence, as well as a two-year master of technology degree in the same discipline.
"Aghalayam is the first woman to be an IIT director. We will see many more encouraging things. We are following sustainable development goals and one of the important goals suggests that we need to bring in gender balance," IIT Madras director V Kamakoti said.
