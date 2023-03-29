McKinsey likely to layoff 1,400 employees starting this week: Report

Just a month ago Bloomberg reported that McKinsey & Company is likely to let go of about 2,000 staffers in one of the firm’s biggest rounds of cuts ever. Under the job cuts plan called ‘Project Magnolia,’ the management team expects the decision to help in preserving the compensation pool for its partners, sources cited by Bloomberg said.

Layoffs in McKinsey and Company are reportedly starting this week. The management consulting company is planning to start this rare round of job cuts to eliminate 1,400 roles, as reported by Bloomberg.

The layoffs at McKinsey come at a time when the firm has seen rapid growth in its headcount. Due to a global economic downturn, McKinsey is now restructuring and laying off massive numbers of employees. It is estimated that almost 3 percent of the workforce at McKinsey will be laid off.

“The painful result of this shift is that we will have to say goodbye to some of our firm functions colleagues, while helping others move into new roles that better align to our firm’s strategy and priorities……. Starting now, where local regulations allow, we will begin to notify colleagues who will depart our firm or be asked to change roles, Bloomberg quoted Bob Sternfels, global managing partner, as saying in a note to McKinsey staff.

Just a month ago Bloomberg reported that McKinsey & Company is likely to let go of about 2,000 staffers in one of the firm’s biggest rounds of cuts ever. Under the job cuts plan called ‘Project Magnolia,’ the management team expects the decision to help in preserving the compensation pool for its partners, sources cited by Bloomberg said.

Support staff in roles that don’t have direct contact with clients are likely to be the ones affected as part of the job cuts as McKinsey looks to restructure how it organises its support teams to centralise some of the roles, the report said.

McKinsey & Company told CNBC-TV18, “With demand from our clients expanding, we continue to hire client-serving professionals and invest in our ability to serve clients. In parallel, we are redesigning the way our non-client-serving teams operate for the first time in more than a decade, so that these teams can effectively support and scale with our firm.”

According to the Bloomberg report, McKinsey’s current workforce strength stands at 45,000 and the number of layoffs is yet to be finalised. The present headcount is up from 28,000 just five years ago and 17,000 in 2012.