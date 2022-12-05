MBA student at Goa Institute of Management bags half-crore package with Microsoft

Harshita was able to land her Rs 55 LPA Microsoft job partly because of the placement cell at Goa Institute of Management, which is completely operated by students and consistently places its grads in the some of the best firms in the industry.

Harshita Banthia, an MBA student at Goa Institute of Management (GIM), bagged this year's highest salary package of Rs 55 lakh per annum from her college, with a placement at Microsoft. The average CTC for the ongoing process is presently Rs 14.66 LPA. She had enrolled in the PGDM programme at GIM. Harshita, who hails from a family of lawyers, completed a computer science programme at a college in Chhattisgarh, where she resides with her family.

She left her work to study online for the MBA entrance exams and to enhance her management abilities. She submitted applications to several institutions after receiving astounding CAT exam results.

Before joining GIM, she was a software development engineer in Pune for an international bank. Harshita was able to land her job partly because of the college's placement cell, which is completely operated by students and consistently produces employment in the some of the best firms in the industry.

Commenting on her placement, Ajit Parulekar, Director of the Goa Institute of Management, stated, "GIM has been invariably at the forefront of industry excellence when it comes to their students’ well-being and education. We encourage our students to bear the torch of conscious leadership and excel in their career paths. Like every year, we have seen tremendous growth in our recruiters’ portfolio and placements this year too."

The other programmes offered by the institute are not behind and have caught up owing to the PGDM programme's top placement. Students in the big data analytics (BDA) programme have received CTCs ranging from Rs 40.2 LPA, which is the highest, to Rs 17.2 LPA, which is the average.