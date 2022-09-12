Mazagon Dock recruitment 2022: Check eligibility, how to apply, key dates

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Over 1,041 non-executive jobs are up for taking in the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited recruitment drive.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has released a notification inviting applications for non-executive posts. Interested candidates can check the recruitment notification on the official website of MDL . Under this recruitment drive, a total of 1,041 vacancies are to be filled. The registration link for the candidates will be activated on September 12, 2022.

Here are the details of eligibility, salary structure and age limit for the vacancies at the MDL.

Mazagon Dock vacancy and salary details

Total vacancies: 1,041 posts

Posts and salary:

Special Grade (IDA-IX): Rs 22.000 to Rs 83,180.

Special Grade (IDA-VIII): Rs 21,000 to Rs 79,380.

Skilled Grade-II(IDA-VI): Rs 18,000 to Rs 68,120.

Skilled Gr-I (IDA-V): Rs 17,000 to Rs 64,360.

Semi-Skilled Gr-III (IDA-IVA) Rs 16,000 to Rs 60,520.

Semi-Skilled Gr-I (IDA-II): Rs 13,200 to Rs 49,910.

Age Limit:

The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the maximum is 38 years.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification required:

Ref. Mechanic: National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination (NAC) passed in “refrigeration and air conditioning.”

Brass Finisher: Passed NAC in any trade and worked in MDL/ ship-building industry as brass finisher.

Carpenter: Passed NAC as 'carpenter/ shipwright (wood).'

Chipper grinder: Passed NAC in any trade and have worked in the shipbuilding industry as chipper grinder for at least one year.

Diesel crane operator: Passed the NAC in the trade of 'diesel mechanic' with valid heavy vehicle driving licence and one-year experience in MDL/ ship-building industry as diesel crane operator.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification link for more information.

Application fee

For candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS category the application fee is Rs 100.

For candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD and ex-servicemen, no application fee is to be paid.

Last date to apply

The last date to apply for MDL dock recruitment is September 30, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official MDL website to apply.