Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close with minor gains following a rangebound session

Among sectoral indices power and PSU Bank closed gaining 1 percent each while metal, infra, oil and gas and realty gained 0.5 percent each. Nifty IT shed the most and closed down 0.1 percent.

Indian shares ended Tuesday's session with minor gains with PSU Bank stocks and Power stocks taking the lead. BSE Sensex rose 75 points to 60,131 and Nifty 50 climbed up 26 points and closed at 17,769.

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Finserv and IndusInd Bank.

While the top losers included HDFC Life, UPL, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Tech Mahindra.

Among sectoral indices power and PSU Bank closed gaining 1 percent each while metal, infra, oil and gas and realty gained 0.5 percent each. Nifty IT shed the most and closed down 0.1 percent.

Nifty Bank gained 43 points and closed at 42,679 while the midcap index slipped 29 points and closed at 31,181.

Shares of all Adani group companies ended in green with three stocks in upper circuit. Meanwhile Nestle reported slightly better-than-expected earnings, and the stock ended flat.

BSE Companies gained a market capital of Rs 70,000 crore.

(Will be updated)