Many Google employees are unlikely to get promotions to senior roles

The changes come as Google is moving towards implementing a new performance review system called Google Reviews and Development (GRAD). As per various media reports this system is expected to result in more Google employees receiving low performance ratings and fewer receiving high marks.

After announcing layoffs, hiring freeze and pay cuts Google has now warned employees about promotions. As per an email sent by the company fewer employees will get promotions to senior roles this year at Google.

“The process is manager-led and will be largely similar to last year — though with our slower pace of hiring, we are planning for fewer promotions into L6 and above than when Google was growing quickly,” as reported by CNBC.

A L6 distinction refers to someone who has about a decade of experience and is considered a senior member of the staff.

Google has a sprawling middle management, similar to many large tech companies.

According to last year's internal survey, this affected the company's ability to ship products efficiently. As growth slows and recession concerns persist, Google is also trying to cut costs. It announced in January that it will cut 12,000 jobs, or about 6 percent of its workforce.

In the mail sent on Monday the tech giant also mentioned that “If your manager believes that you are ready to be promoted, they will nominate you,” the email said.

Further the trends and expert analysis does show some indication that mid managerial positions can be the next addition to the layoffs coming in 2023.

The experts say that as companies are on cost cutting measures after facing losses in the past quarters cutting down mid managerial roles can be a possibility.

“There has been a clear pressure on margins due to high inflation. We have seen Q2 and Q3 results in India where revenues have been in line with market expectations but margins have been lower than expectations. As companies finalise their FY 24 plans , every cost item is under scrutiny and wherever any kind of excess is identified it would be trimmed. Mid level Managers are not an exception to this scrutiny,” Mayur Taday, chief business officer at TeamLease Services told CNBC-TV18.com.

With layoffs being so rampant in the industry, experts suggest that companies might want to axe a manager who suddenly has fewer reports to deal with in the wake of thousands of layoffs.

Last month FedEx announced that it will give pink slips to more than 10 percent of its directors and officers to cut costs. Facebook’s parent company Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg also hinted on cutting mid managerial roles.

In Meta's fourth quarter earnings announcement, Zuckerberg called 2023 the 'year of efficiency,' and said that the management is focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organisation.

Hinting towards more job cuts, Zuckerberg in the earnings call said; “We may incur additional restructuring charges as we progress further in our efficiency efforts."

Further in the earnings call he added that Meta Platforms will cut some layers of middle management amid a companywide effort to reduce costs and increase “efficiency.”

Meanwhile Google, Intel, Zoom and Apple have announced pay cuts for senior roles.