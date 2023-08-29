Mahindra University opens new media school — a look at multimedia journalism courses it offers

Mahindra Group’s education arm Mahindra University recently launched the School of Media with two undergraduate programmes spanning digital journalism, mass communication, communication management, and technology-driven computational media-related fields.

This new school is the fifth school under the university. Mahindra Group already has schools of law, management, education, and the flagship École Centrale School of Engineering.

In a statement, the group said, the new media school is aimed at building “a generation of creators and information-seekers who have futuristic capabilities in the digital age of emerging technologies by investing not only in relevant infrastructure and gadgets but in a renewed student-centricity that focuses on the new environment’s demands in new and old sets of critical thinking.”

Students taking admission in the new school will be offered a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication, and a B.Tech. in Computation and Media.

Those who want to pursue B.A. can choose from three from digital journalism across media, audiovisual media production, and communication management encompassing the various promotional corporate functions. The B.Tech. programme will offer three specialised strands—interactive storytelling, virtual media, and media forensics.

Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University , "With the beginning of the academic session of 2023-24, Mahindra University's strength stands at over 4,000 students supported by more than 250 internationally acclaimed faculty members."

Among roles that B.A students can apply for include, ethical practitioners and researchers of journalism, audiovisual production, advertising, public relations, social media, and corporate communications, Dr. Shashidhar Nanjundaiah, Dean, School of Media, said.

B.Tech. students, meanwhile, will use AI, AR-XR-driven objects for news, television and promotions industries. They will also be competent in media forensics, which is important in tackling disinformation, the university’s statement noted.

Mahindra University also offers with specialised courses in Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, VLSI and Design System, Computer-Aided Structural Engineering, Computational Mechanics, Transportation Engineering, Biotechnology, and Biomedical Data Science.