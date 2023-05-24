Maharashtra State Board HSC Class 12 results date and time declared, check details here

The Class 12 HSC exams were conducted in two shifts - 11 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 14,57,293 students had registered for the HSC exams this year, including 7,92,780 boys and 6,64,441 girls.

mahresult.nic.in, The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary Certificate Class 12 exam results at 2 pm on May 25. After the announcement of the result, all the students who appeared for the Maharashtra Board Class 12 exams will be able to check their results at these official websites – hscresult.mkcl.org hsc.mahresult.org.in , and msbshse.co.in

The Maharashtra HSC exams 2023 were held from February 21 to March 20 across nine divisions including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Aurangabad, Latur, Nagpur, Kolhapur, and Konkan.

The total number of students who appeared in the exams from the science stream was 6,60,780. At the same time, 4,04,761 students had registered from the arts stream and 3,45,532 students had registered from the commerce stream.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- Visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSC Result 2023 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the exam roll number and other details, as asked.

Step 4: Results of the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exam will be displayed on the screen.

According to MSBSHSE’s notification, the students who are not satisfied with the results will be able to apply for verification of answer sheets or obtain photocopies of the answer sheets. The students can apply for the same through the official website-- verification.mh-hsc.ac.in

In 2022, MSBSHSE declared the Class 12 HSC results on June 8. The overall pass percentage across the state was 94.22 percent. While the boys had a pass percentage of 93.29 percent, the girls recorded a pass percentage of 95.35 percent.