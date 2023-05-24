English
Maharashtra State Board HSC Class 12 results date and time declared, check details here

May 24, 2023

The Class 12 HSC exams were conducted in two shifts - 11 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 14,57,293 students had  registered for the HSC exams this year, including 7,92,780 boys and 6,64,441 girls.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary Certificate Class 12 exam results at 2 pm on May 25. After the announcement of the result, all the students who appeared for the Maharashtra Board Class 12 exams will be able to check their results at these official websites –hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in, hsc.mahresult.org.in, and msbshse.co.in.

The Maharashtra HSC exams 2023 were held from February 21 to March 20 across nine divisions including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Aurangabad, Latur, Nagpur, Kolhapur, and Konkan.
