Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 to be declared at 1 PM today check how to download

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 11:42:41 AM IST (Published)

Students will be able to access and obtain their MH SSC marks statement from the following alternate websites after the Maharashtra Board Result 2023 is released - mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is soon going to declare the Maharashtra Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Result 2023 or Class 10 examination results today.

The link of the results will be activated at 1 pm.
The Maharashtra Board SSC exams were held from March 2 to March 25, 2023. Over 15 lakh kids registered for the SSC exam. In the state, 5,033 exam centres administered the exams.
X