Maharashtra launches 'Balsnehi' buses to help street children — details here

Maharashtra Women and Child Development department has launched ‘Balsnehi’ (child-friendly) buses and vans under an initiative to rehabilitate street children. The project will be implemented in six districts where ‘flying squads’ will move around in dedicated vehicles to help bring these street children into the mainstream of the society and ensure their education.

The project will be implemented in Mumbai city and its suburbs, Thane, Nashik, Pune and Nagpur, over a period of six months. It will be implemented by the district women and child development officers in collaboration with NGOs working in this sector. The department issued a government resolution (GR) announcing the central government’s approval for the project proposed under the Integrated Child Protection scheme. The government has approved Rs 50 lakh for the project.

The child-friendly buses will have a capacity of 25 children and will be equipped with CCTV cameras inside and a tracking device to ensure the safety of children. The counsellor and teachers from the squads are expected to first take parents of the children into confidence. The squads have been instructed to admit any orphan children they come across, into the designated organisations with help from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The children should be given nutritious meals in case of malnutrition and if someone is identified as a person with disability, they should be given appropriate benefits as per the available government schemes. Also, children younger than six years should be enrolled at an anganwadi or one of the closest government-run schools.