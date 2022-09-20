Maharashtra HSC, SSC 2023 tentative exam dates announced 6 months in advance

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini For the first time, the state education board has announced the dates for HSC and SSC 2023 exams nearly six months in advance. Students can check the schedules on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s website, https://mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the tentative schedule for the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSE) exam for this academic session. The board is expected to conduct the SSC Class 10 and HSC Class 12 board exams in February and March 2023.

According to the tentative schedule, the board will conduct the HSC examination from February 21 to March 20, 2023, while the SSC exam will be held from March 2 to March 25.

The board will announce the schedule for the practical examination and oral examination separately to the school or junior college prior to the examination.

Students must note that this is only a tentative schedule for the HSC and SSC examinations. The Maharashtra state education board will announce the final timetable for the exams once the academic year is about to end.

Educationists have been asking the board to announce the exam dates earlier to help students and schools complete their curricula. The board circular said the tentative timetable would help schools and junior colleges not just prepare their academic activities and complete the syllabus but also help students prepare for the exams.

The announcement will relieve students of stress and help them to plan their studies, The Times of India quoted board officials as saying.

Students are advised to follow the official website to stay updated on all the latest information about the Maharashtra Board Exams 2023.