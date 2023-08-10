Maharashtra gets second IIM after Nagpur as National Institute of Industrial Engineering becomes IIM Mumbai

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) has been offering management pedagogy of global stature since its inception in 1963.

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) is now going to be known as the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (IIM Mumbai), according to a government release. After the Indian Institutes of Management ( Amendment) Bill 2023 was recently passed by both Houses of Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon session, NITIE will become the country’s 21st IIM.

“India’s proposed 21st Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has been offering management pedagogy of global stature since its inception in 1963. This announcement comes as good news when the institute is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee Year,” a PIB release said.

With this Maharashtra will get its second IIM after IIM Nagpur, which started functioning in 2015.

Speaking about this noteworthy achievement, Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman of NITIE's Society and Board of Governors, expressed his sense of pride and achievement. He highlighted NITIE's dedication to providing quality education in fields like industrial engineering, engineering management and management sciences, which has culminated in this prestigious recognition. Shetty extended his congratulations to all supporters and stakeholders of NITIE for their unwavering belief.

Shetty said that nearly 1,200 current students of NITIE, who have enrolled in any programme, would graduate with an IIM Mumbai certificate.

Meanwhile, Professor Manoj Tiwari, Director of NITIE, emphasised the collective effort that has led to this achievement. He underscored the unwavering commitment of the faculty, administrative officials, management members, staff, alumni, and students in striving for academic excellence across fields like industrial engineering, engineering management, management sciences, and supply chain management.

Since its inception in 1963, NITIE has illustrated a legacy of developing global leaders and professionals and it is determined to accelerate its efforts with IIM recognition, the PIB release added.

Recently, NITIE ranked 7th in the Management Category by National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023. NITIE, established by the Central government, has been a top B-school in the country. The institute creates skilled professionals in diverse functional areas like Operations Management, Analytics, Finance, Marketing, Project Management, HR, Information Technology, and Sustainability Management.

Earlier, on August 8, the Rajya Sabha approved the IIM (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The amendments seek to increase accountability and transparency about the governing body of the IIMs.