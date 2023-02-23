Maharashtra CET MBA/ MMS entrance exam 2023 to be held on March 18, 19: Check details

The registration process for the MAH MBA CET will begin on February 23 and conclude on March 4 and candidates can register on the official website, mbacet2023.mahacet.org. As per the schedule, the MAH CET MBA and CET MMS exams will be followed by MCA, LLB 5 years, BEd and other exams.

Here is how to apply for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023

Step 1: Go to Go to mbacet2023.mahacet.org the official website portal of MAH CET.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the CET registration, displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as name, date of birth, and email address and register on the portal.

Step 4: Log in using to the CET portal using your application number and password.

Step 5: Fill in the application form for the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023, submit the form and pay the required application fee.

Step 6: Download your CET application form and save it for future reference.

To be eligible to apply for MAH MBA CET, candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate or equivalent and 45 percent marks for the reserved categories.

The MAH MBA CET is conducted once a year to select students for MBA and MMS courses at various premier colleges of Maharashtra such as JBIMS Mumbai, SIMSREE Mumbai, KJ SIMSR Mumbai etc.

This computer-based test is conducted to check the ability of the students and a merit list is prepared according to the scores of the candidates.

The MHT CET will conduct the entrance test for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses from May 9 to 20.

Exams for MHT CET PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) group will be held on May 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13, while the exam for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group will take place on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and May 20, as per the official schedule.