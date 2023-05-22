Maharashtra Board HSC SSC results 2023 to be declared soon, here's how to check

homeeducation NewsMaharashtra Board HSC SSC results 2023 to be declared soon, here's how to check

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 1:51:24 PM IST (Published)

Nearly 14 lakh students took the HSC board test and over 15 lakh kids registered for the SSC exam. In the state, 5,033 exam centres administered the exams.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is soon going to declare the Maharashtra Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Result 2023.

Through the official websites mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in, students who took the Maharashtra Board Class 10th and 12th exams will be able to download their results. The Board has not yet released the official date or time for the 2023 Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC results.
The Maharashtra Board HSC board exams were held between February 21 and March 21, 2023, and the Maharashtra Board SSC exams were held from March 2 to March 25, 2023. Nearly 14 lakh students took the HSC board test and over 15 lakh kids registered for the SSC exam. In the state, 5,033 exam centres administered the exams.
MSBSHSE HSC, SSC Result 2023: How to check
  • Visit mahresult.nic.in to see the official website.
  • Select the Maharashtra HSC and SSC result link on the homepage.
  • Your roll number must be entered in order for the Maharashtra Board result to be shown.
  • Verify the information in the PDF of the results, then download it.Get a copy of the Maharashtra 10th and 12th grade result 2023 for your records.
    Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023: Websites to check results
    Students will be able to access and obtain their MH HSC, SSC marks statement from the following alternate websites after the Maharashtra Board Result 2023 is released.
    • mahresult.nic.in
    • mahahsscboard.in
    • hsc.mahresults.org.in
