Maharashtra Board HSC SSC results 2023 to be declared soon, here's how to check

Nearly 14 lakh students took the HSC board test and over 15 lakh kids registered for the SSC exam. In the state, 5,033 exam centres administered the exams.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is soon going to declare the Maharashtra Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Result 2023.

Through the official websites mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in, students who took the Maharashtra Board Class 10th and 12th exams will be able to download their results. The Board has not yet released the official date or time for the 2023 Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC results.

The Maharashtra Board HSC board exams were held between February 21 and March 21, 2023, and the Maharashtra Board SSC exams were held from March 2 to March 25, 2023. Nearly 14 lakh students took the HSC board test and over 15 lakh kids registered for the SSC exam. In the state, 5,033 exam centres administered the exams.