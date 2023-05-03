The HSC exams for Class 12 were held from February 21 to March 21, 2023, and the Class 10 or SSC exams took place from March 2 to March 25.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to announce the results of the Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams soon. According to recent reports, the HSC results will be declared in the second week of May, whereas the SSC results are anticipated to be released in the third week of the same month.

The Maharashtra Board will make the results for both classes available on their official websites, mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.

Here are the steps students can follow to check and download their results:

Visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at mahahsscboard.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for either HSC or SSC results.

· You will be redirected to another page where you need to enter your required details.

· After you enter details, the result will be displayed on your screen.

· Check your result and download it.

· For future reference, take a printout of your results.

According to the most recent announcement made by the board, students who answered the incorrect questions in the HSC English paper will be awarded six marks, as there was a printing error in Class 12 English paper.

Additionally, students who fall under one of the three categories mentioned, such as those who attempted any other question from the same section, those who indicated 'poetry section 2' in their answer sheets, and those who wrote the numbers of questions A3, A4, and A5 that had errors, will receive two marks each, with a total of six marks. An official notice regarding this matter has been released.

In the previous year, 2022, the Maharashtra Board declared that 96.94 percent of students passed the Class 10 exams. Out of a total of 15.68 lakh students who took the SSC examination, 15.21 lakh cleared it. Over 14 lakh students appeared for the HSC exams and 13.56 lakh of them passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 94.22 percent.