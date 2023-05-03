The HSC exams for Class 12 were held from February 21 to March 21, 2023, and the Class 10 or SSC exams took place from March 2 to March 25.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to announce the results of the Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams soon. According to recent reports, the HSC results will be declared in the second week of May, whereas the SSC results are anticipated to be released in the third week of the same month.

The Maharashtra Board will make the results for both classes available on their official websites, mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.

