Madras High Court directs Annamalai University to refund Rs 10.5 lakh to student who opted out of MBBS

In the judgement, Justice K Kumaresh Babu of the Madurai bench noted that the entire fee for first year was deducted from the student who spent only two months at Annamalai University.

The Madras High Court has directed the Annamalai University to refund Rs 10.5 lakh fee paid by a former student who discontinued her MBBS course and joined another college. The court observed that the bond clause in the prospectus of the institution, citing which the university made the deductions, was illegal. The court also noted that the vacant seat was subsequently filled by another student and the university did not suffer any loss.

The university has been directed to pay the balance amount within 12 weeks.

The court was hearing a petition filed by R Hemamalini, mother of the student, M H Anupritha who joined the MBBS course at the university in August 2016.

Anupritha left the course after she got admission to Velammal Medical College in Madurai district but when she made a request to relieve her from the university, the institute asked the student to pay the remaining fee of Rs 22.5 lakh.

Only after the payment of the complete fees, a transfer certificate was issued to Anupritha who was forced to sign a bond. Later, the university refunded only Rs 17.5 lakh and deducted the first-year tuition fees of Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh penalty towards bond breakage fee.

In this case, the institution had withheld the entire fee for the first year, even though the student only studied for two months in the institute.

The petitioner argued that the said act was in violation to the UGC Regulations.

As per UGC, if a student leaves a course and the seat is subsequently filled by another candidate, the institution must return the fee collected after making proportionate deductions of the monthly fee and hostel rent. The guidelines were reiterated by the UGC in a 2011 circular.

However, the university contended that the prospectus issued for 2016-17 was applicable to the student according to which she was bound to issue a bond and to comply with the same.

Additionally, the student would have to pay a penalty Rs 5 lakh along with the forfeiture of tuition and other fees, the prospectus said.

The court observed that the clause in the prospectus was fundamentally against the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in the TMA Pai foundation case where the court stated that institutions cannot collect more fees than what is permitted.

Also, as per the circulars issued by the UGC, the institute could not retain the first-year fee collected from the candidate and could only retain the fee for the two months when she was in the institution.