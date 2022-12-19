English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeeducation News

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan promises scholarships, financial aid to meritorious students

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan promises scholarships, financial aid to meritorious students

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan promises scholarships, financial aid to meritorious students
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 2:43:40 PM IST (Published)

The Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to develop playgrounds in 110 villages. The state has announced 10 lakh new government jobs and the posts were being filled, he said.

The Madhya Pradesh government will provide scholarships, financial aid and laptops to meritorious students who secure more than 70 percent marks in their Class 10 and 12 board exams, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday. Addressing an event in Sehore, Chouhan said that students who achieve more than 70 percent marks in the board exams will get scholarships.

Recommended Articles

View All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read


“I already give laptops to students who scored more than 75 percent in their 12th standard exams. Now, I will also bear the fees of medical college, engineering college, IIT and law college,” news agency ANI quoted the chief minister as saying.
“Padhte jana aur badhte jana, chinta mat karna, Shivraj Singh Chouhan told students, implying that they can keep studying and building their careers without worries.
ALSO READ: 
Drain being constructed to prevent waterlogging near Delhi airport
The Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to develop playgrounds in 110 villages. The state has announced 10 lakh new government jobs and the posts were being filled, he said.
In the end of September, Chouhan’s government transferred Rs 25,000 each to 91,498 students who had secured 75 percent and above marks in the Class 12 examination. The money was transferred so that the students can buy laptops.
A student Anand Hiremath, who passed out from Subhash Government Higher Secondary School, said he was pursuing engineering from VIT (Vellore Institute of Technology), Bhopal, after receiving a full scholarship from the government.
ALSO READ: Assam: Govt begins eviction drive in Nagaon to clear 400 acres of encroached land
“I'll decide after four years what I actually want to do. Right now, I am just pursuing the degree as it is free of cost," The Free Press Journal quoted Hiremath as saying.
Another class 12 pass-out had said that her family had asked her to discontinue her studies. However, the Rs 25, 000 support from the state government to buy a laptop has boosted her confidence and she could now convince her family to let her study further.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh ChouhaneducationMadhya Pradeshstudents

Next Article

CLAT 2023 Provisional answer key released: Here's how to check and raise objections