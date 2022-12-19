Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan promises scholarships, financial aid to meritorious students

The Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to develop playgrounds in 110 villages. The state has announced 10 lakh new government jobs and the posts were being filled, he said.

The Madhya Pradesh government will provide scholarships, financial aid and laptops to meritorious students who secure more than 70 percent marks in their Class 10 and 12 board exams, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday. Addressing an event in Sehore, Chouhan said that students who achieve more than 70 percent marks in the board exams will get scholarships.

“I already give laptops to students who scored more than 75 percent in their 12th standard exams. Now, I will also bear the fees of medical college, engineering college, IIT and law college,” news agency ANI quoted the chief minister as saying.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to develop playgrounds in 110 villages. The state has announced 10 lakh new government jobs and the posts were being filled, he said.

In the end of September, Chouhan’s government transferred Rs 25,000 each to 91,498 students who had secured 75 percent and above marks in the Class 12 examination. The money was transferred so that the students can buy laptops.

A student Anand Hiremath, who passed out from Subhash Government Higher Secondary School, said he was pursuing engineering from VIT (Vellore Institute of Technology), Bhopal, after receiving a full scholarship from the government.

“I'll decide after four years what I actually want to do. Right now, I am just pursuing the degree as it is free of cost," The Free Press Journal quoted Hiremath as saying.

Another class 12 pass-out had said that her family had asked her to discontinue her studies. However, the Rs 25, 000 support from the state government to buy a laptop has boosted her confidence and she could now convince her family to let her study further.