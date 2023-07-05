The demand of the contract employees for regularisation of their services remained unfulfilled despite getting the various benefits. The contractual workers have staged several protests over the regularisation of their jobs across the state for the past three years.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, has announced a string of job-related benefits, similar to permanent government employees, for about one and a half lakh contractual workers in the state. CM Chouhan, addressing a gathering of contractual employees on Tuesday, announced the end of the yearly renewal system for contractual government employees.

The contractual workers have been demanding the regularisation of jobs and benefit at par with the state government employees for the past three years.

CM Chouhan made several announcements, including pension, health insurance and gratuity benefits, while speaking at a convention of the contract employees in Bhopal.

The Chief Minister said that the contractual employees will now be given the benefit of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and will be offered health insurance like regular government employees.

Further, the children of the contractual employees will be eligible for employment on compassionate grounds, in case of the death of an employee.

Earlier, the contractual employees were getting 90 percent of the basic pay. Now, the CM has announced that the contractual workers will also get 100 percent of their basic pay like regular employees.

The CM also added that the contractual employees will receive gratuity at retirement, and 50 percent of the appointments on regular posts will be reserved for them.

They will also get leaves at par with regular employees and female employees will get the full benefits of maternity leaves.

In his address, the Chief Minister praised the contributions of the contractual employees. CM Chouhan said that they worked shoulder to shoulder with regular employees in the key departments of the state and they sometimes contribute more than regular employees.

He further observed that it was unfair to subject them to the pressure of yearly renewals.

However, the demand of the contract employees for regularisation of their services remained unfulfilled despite getting the various benefits.

The contractual workers have staged several protests over the regularisation of their jobs across the state for the past three years.