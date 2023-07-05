CNBC TV18
Madhya Pradesh announces pension, health insurance and gratuity benefits for contractual workers

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 1:56:56 PM IST (Published)

The demand of the contract employees for regularisation of their services remained unfulfilled despite getting the various benefits. The contractual workers have staged several protests over the regularisation of their jobs across the state for the past three years.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, has announced a string of job-related benefits, similar to permanent government employees, for about one and a half lakh contractual workers in the state. CM Chouhan, addressing a gathering of contractual employees on Tuesday, announced the end of the yearly renewal system for contractual government employees.

The contractual workers have been demanding the regularisation of jobs and benefit at par with the state government employees for the past three years.
CM Chouhan made several announcements, including pension, health insurance and gratuity benefits, while speaking at a convention of the contract employees in Bhopal.
X