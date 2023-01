Here is a look at the list of entrance exams for the most sought after Undergraduate courses after class 12.

A wide number of entrance exams are conducted every year to offer the aspirants admissions in the field of engineering, technology, management, medical science, law, fashion and more. In 2023, several institutes and agencies will conduct entrance exams for the most sought-after undergraduate courses by students after Class 12.

Here is a list of the upcoming undergraduate entrance exams in 2023.

Upcoming Engineering Entrance Exams in 2023

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main

Purpose: For Admission in BE/BTech., BArch., B Planning.

Application mode - Online

Date: Registration- February 7 to March 7

Exam date: April 6 to 12

JEE Advanced

Purpose: For admission in UG programmes in IITs.

Application mode: Online

Paper 1 & 2 Registration Date: April 30 to May 5 (tentative)

Admit card available: May 29 to June 4 (tentative)

BITSAT

Purpose: For admission in Integrated First-Degree programmes in BITS Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad campuses.

Application mode: Online

Dates: To be announced

Other engineering entrance exams:

COMED-K

IPU-CET (B. Tech)

Manipal (B. Tech)

VITEEE

AMU (B. Tech)

NDA Entrance with PCM (MPC)

All India Engineering Entrance Exam with PCM (MPC)

Medical Entrance Exams

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Purpose: For admission to undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.

Application mode: Online

Exam date: May 7

Fashion & Design Entrance Exams

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Test.

Purpose: For admission in Design, Management and Technology courses in international fashion business from various National Institute of Fashion Technology.

Eligibility: Class 12, 12+, Graduate

Application mode: Online

Exam date: February 5

All India Entrance Examination for Design (AIEED)

Purpose: For admission in 4 years UG level programmes in Design.

Eligibility: Class 11, 12

Application mode – Online

Exam Date: December 21, 2023, to 30 January 30, 2024 (Tentative)

Humanity & Social Sciences Entrance exams

Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for UG courses

Purpose: For admission into all Undergraduate Programmes in all Central Universities of India.

Application mode: Online

Exam Date: May 21 to 31.

IIT Madras Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE)

Purpose: For admission to the integrated Master of Arts (MA) programme from IIT Madras.

Application mode: Online

Exam date: To be announced

TISS Bachelors Admission Test (TISS-BAT)

Purpose: Admission to BA, Social Sciences programme in any of three Campuses: Tuljapur, Guwahati and Hyderabad.

Eligibility: Class 12, 12+.

Application mode: Online.

Exam date: August 22.

Entrance exams for Law

Common Law Admission Test

Purpose: For admission to BA. LLB (Hons), BCom. (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons)

Eligibility: Class 12, 12+

Application mode: Online, By Post

Exam date: December 2023

All India Law Entrance Test (AILET)

Purpose: For admission in B.A., LL.B. (Hons.), LLM, PhD

Eligibility: Class 12, 12+, LLB, LLM

Application mode: Online, By Post

Exam date: December 11, 2023 (Tentative)

Entrance exams for Agriculture, Management & Hotel Management:

Indian Council of Agricultural Research ICAR AIEEA-UG-PG

Purpose: For admission to Bachelor, Master's Degree Program, SRF (PGS) to pursue PhD in Agriculture and Allied Sciences at Agricultural Universities.

Eligibility-Class 12, UG, PG

Application mode: Online

Exam date: April 26 to 29

Integrated Program in Management Admission Test

Purpose: For Admission to a 5-year Integrated program in Management from select IIMs.

Application mode -Online.

Exam date: May 2023 (tentative).

All India Hotel Management Entrance Exam NCHMCT JEE

Purpose: For admission to B.Sc. Hospitality & Hotel Administration.

Application mode -Online.

Exam date: June 2023 (tentative)..