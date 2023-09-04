Frustrated by LinkedIn job applications with no results? You're not alone. In today's fiercely competitive job market, LinkedIn has transformed from a simple social network into a must-have tool for job seekers. And your LinkedIn profile is more than just an online resume; it's a dynamic showcase for your career ambitions.

To navigate the job search effectively and boost your chances of landing your dream job, it's crucial to unlock LinkedIn's full potential and network. But how can you make the most of it? According to LinkedIn's own data, individuals who list five or more skills on their profiles receive a staggering 33 times more contact from recruiters and other LinkedIn users, along with 17 times more profile views compared to those with fewer skills.

Andrew McCaskill, a LinkedIn career expert told CNBC Make It that a common shortcoming among jobseekers is neglecting to incorporate relevant skills and keywords on their LinkedIn profiles. He mentioned that omitting these vital elements can automatically disqualify you from potential job opportunities.

How do recruiters search for candidates on LinkedIn?

According to McCaskill, recruiters typically search for candidates on LinkedIn using criteria such as location, skills, and keywords found within job descriptions. Further these skills are sourced directly from a user's skills section. Consequently, if you possess fewer than five skills or have not updated this section in several months, your profile may not appear in recruiter search results. To be considered a "complete" LinkedIn profile, you must list a minimum of five skills.

Here's how to optimize LinkedIn's recruiter algorithm:

Maximize your skills: While you can add up to 50 skills, prioritise the first 10 as they appear prominently at the top of your skills section. Endorsements from connections for these skills can boost your visibility in LinkedIn search results.

Seek skill endorsements: Although not obligatory, skill endorsements can enhance your search ranking. You can reciprocate endorsements by endorsing others for their skills or request endorsements from former colleagues, industry friends, or clients with whom you've had positive working relationships.

One way to get endorsements is by endorsing other people for skills you know they possess, as they’ll often reciprocate and add endorsements for you, McCaskill told CNBC Make It. He further added that candidates can ask a co-worker from a previous role, a friend who works in your industry, or a client you have a positive working relationship with for a skills endorsement.

Customise your skills: Tailor your skills section to align with the skills mentioned in the job descriptions of positions you are pursuing. Recruiters are more likely to engage with profiles that exhibit precisely the skills they seek.

LinkedIn's data indicate that some of the most sought-after skills among employers encompass communication, project management, leadership, data analytics, and AI.

Additionally, over the past year, 43 percent of the Indian workforce have witnessed increased AI usage in their workplaces. This surge has prompted 60 percent of all workers and 71 percent of Gen Z professionals in India to recognise that acquiring AI skills could enhance career prospects.

Further, 2 in 3 Indians say they will learn at least one digital skill in 2023, with AI and Machine Learning being among the top skills they want to learn.

Additionally, the emphasis on soft skills such as creativity and communications in the age of AI is particularly strong in India, with 91 percent of top executives recognizing their increased importance, surpassing the global average of 72 percent. A majority of the Indian workforce agrees with this sentiment as 7 in 10 (69 percent) professionals believe that soft skills such as creativity and problem solving allows them to bring a fresh perspective to work.

What are some other tactics to aid your job search?

Career Coach Diksha Arora , founder of English Compiled which has taught hundreds of students to ace job interviews in both offline and online settings, told CNBC-TV18 that as remote work becomes increasingly prevalent, candidates need to establish a digital presence to showcase their skills and talents.

Creating portfolios, content on social media platforms, and personal websites can help candidates present their achievements effectively. "When you showcase your work, in terms of metrics, and in terms of quantifiable achievements, it really helps you tap some great opportunities," Arora highlighted.