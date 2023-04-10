LIC releases ADO Prelims exam 2023 results: Here is how to check details

Only those candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam can appear in the Mains exam, scheduled on April 23. The LIC ADO job is a sales administrative position in which Apprentice Development Officers are responsible for recruiting people as LIC Insurance Agents
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the results for the Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) Prelims exam 2023 on its official website. Candidates who took the LIC ADO 2023 exam online, can check and download their results on LIC’s official website —https://licindia.in/.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling
Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?
Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it
Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?
Apr 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The LIC ADO 2023 preliminary exam was conducted on March 12. The test comprised Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability and English Language efficiency.
Here is how you can check your LIC ADO prelims result 2023 –
Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC India - www.licindia.in.
Step 2: Go to the LIC career page by clicking on the Careers tab.
Step 3: Then look for the Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officers 2023 link and click on it.
Step 4: Then click on the link that says Preliminary Exam Results.
Step 5: You will have to enter your roll number/registration number, password/date of birth, and captcha code.
Step 6: After clicking on the Submit button, you will be able to see your results on the screen.
You can download the PDF file and take a printout of the result for future reference.
Only those candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam can appear in the Mains exam, scheduled on April 23.
The Mains exam will be followed by an interview of the candidates who manage to clear the online main exam and subsequent pre-recruitment medical examination. It is worth noting that the marks obtained in the main examination will be considered only for shortlisting for the interview. LIC is aiming to fill as many as 1,216 vacancies for the post of Apprentice Development Officer through this exam. For more information on the Mains exam, selected candidates should keep a watch on the LIC's official website.
This exam is quite popular as LIC offers a good stipend to the selected candidates. At present, the stipend is approximately Rs 51,500 per month. This remuneration is a handsome amount for many job seekers in the country. In addition to their salary, LIC employees also enjoy many other benefits and perks.
ALSO READ | NCERT syllabus row: Everything you need to know
The LIC ADO job is a sales administrative position in which Apprentice Development Officers are responsible for recruiting people as LIC Insurance Agents. Through this recruitment drive, LIC aims to fill a total of 9,394 ADO vacancies.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!