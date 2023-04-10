Breaking News
Tamil Nadu passes Bill banning online gaming despite new IT rules
LIC releases ADO Prelims exam 2023 results: Here is how to check details

Only those candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam can appear in the Mains exam, scheduled on April 23. The LIC ADO job is a sales administrative position in which Apprentice Development Officers are responsible for recruiting people as LIC Insurance Agents

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the results for the Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) Prelims exam 2023 on its official website. Candidates who took the LIC ADO 2023 exam online, can check and download their results on LIC’s official website —https://licindia.in/.

The LIC ADO 2023 preliminary exam was conducted on March 12. The test comprised Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability and English Language efficiency.
Here is how you can check your LIC ADO prelims result 2023 –
Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC India - www.licindia.in.
Step 2: Go to the LIC career page by clicking on the Careers tab.
Step 3: Then look for the Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officers 2023 link and click on it.
Step 4: Then click on the link that says Preliminary Exam Results.
Step 5: You will have to enter your roll number/registration number, password/date of birth, and captcha code.
Step 6: After clicking on the Submit button, you will be able to see your results on the screen.
You can download the PDF file and take a printout of the result for future reference.
ALSO READ | Now, revive your lapsed LIC policy with late fee concession till March 24 — Here's how
Only those candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam can appear in the Mains exam, scheduled on April 23.
The Mains exam will be followed by an interview of the candidates who manage to clear the online main exam and subsequent pre-recruitment medical examination. It is worth noting that the marks obtained in the main examination will be considered only for shortlisting for the interview. LIC is aiming to fill as many as 1,216 vacancies for the post of Apprentice Development Officer through this exam. For more information on the Mains exam, selected candidates should keep a watch on the LIC's official website.
This exam is quite popular as LIC offers a good stipend to the selected candidates. At present, the stipend is approximately Rs 51,500 per month. This remuneration is a handsome amount for many job seekers in the country. In addition to their salary, LIC employees also enjoy many other benefits and perks.
ALSO READ | NCERT syllabus row: Everything you need to know
The LIC ADO job is a sales administrative position in which Apprentice Development Officers are responsible for recruiting people as LIC Insurance Agents. Through this recruitment drive, LIC aims to fill a total of 9,394 ADO vacancies.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
X