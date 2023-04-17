LIC Apprentice Development Officer admit card out, exam on April 2023

LIC ADO Admit Card 2023 has been released at licindia.in. Candidates can download it using their registration number and password.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India has put out the hall ticket for the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) 2022-2023 mains exam. Candidates can download the LIC ADO Mains admit card 2023 on the official website at licindia.in . They can also visit ibpsonline.ibps.in to download the LIC ADO Mains 2023 call letter. The hall ticket will be available till April 23.

Steps to download LIC ADO 2022-23 Mains hall ticket:

Step 1:

Step 2: Click on the ‘Careers’ option present on the LIC homepage.

Step 3: Select LIC ADO 2022-23 and click on the admit card link.

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as your registration number and password.

Step 5: View and download the LIC ADO Main 2023 admit card.

The LIC ADO Mains 2023 exam will be conducted on April 23. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall without the admit card and valid photo id proof. Applicants will only be allowed to carry a face mask, hand sanitiser, and pen to the LIC ADO exam hall. Aspirants who applied under the LIC employee category will have to bring a signed and filled declaration form as well

The LIC ADO exam will have 160 questions of one mark each. The ADO exam must be completed within two hours. The paper will test the candidate on general knowledge, current affairs, the English language, reasoning and numerical abilities and awareness of the insurance and financial marketing sector.

For ‘Open Market’ category candidates, there will be 50 questions on general knowledge, current affairs and the English language and 50 on reasoning and numerical abilities. The remaining 60 questions will be on insurance and financial sector awareness.

For LIC agents and employees, the paper will have 100 questions, with 20 from reasoning abilities. Twenty questions will test the applicant’s general knowledge and English grammar and vocabulary. The remaining 60 questions will be based on the financial and insurance sector.

The LIC ADO prelims exam was held on March 12. LIC commenced the Apprentice Development Officer recruitment process on January 21 to fill 9,334 vacancies. For Open Market category applicants, only those who passed the prelims exam. For LIC agents and employees, the ADO will be a single-phase paper.