Aspirants can check their results online or from the website of the zonal office they have applied. The list of qualified candidates will also be made available in the respective zonal offices.

The final interview results for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) exam 2023 were released by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the final phase of the selection can check their LIC ADO Interview result at licindia.in

They can simply log in by submitting their registration number and password and other details to view and download the results.

The LIC ADO Final Result was published zone-wise for the LIC Agents Category, Open Market Category, and LIC Employees Category.

Here’s how to check LIC ADO Interview result online

Step 1: Visit Visit www.licindia.in the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Career’ section by clicking on the tab.

Step 3: Find and click on the link for ‘Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23’.

Step 4: Find and click on the link for the ‘Apprentice Development Officer Interview result 2023.’

Step 5: Log in to the LIC portal by entering the required credentials.

Step 6: Upon successful login, the LIC ADO final result will be available in PDF format by downloading the file through the provided link.

LIC released the Phase 3 Result for each zone- North Zone, East Zone, South Zone, West Zone, Central Zone, South Central Zone, North Central Zone, and East Central Zone.

The LIC ADO final result was published for 9,394 vacancies of Apprentice Development Officer along with other posts.

The result was declared on the basis of an online examination and interview and candidates who have qualified in each of the 8 zones will receive their appointment letter through mail shortly.

The LIC will also release the LIC ADO Final Score Card, which will fetch the overall marks and marks obtained in each of the subjects as well. The cut-off is expected to be released along with the scorecard.